Chhattisgarh Horror: Son Kills Mother, Sings Beside The Body

Jashpur: In a chilling incident from Ward No. 10 under the Kunkuri police station area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, a man has been arrested for killing his mother and mutilating the body, police said, adding that the motive is yet to be revealed.

According to neighbours, the accused, Jeet Ram Yadav (31), kept singing songs sitting by the dead body of 55-year-old Gula Bai Yadav. When the police reached the spot, he created a lot of ruckus, and it took a lot of difficulty in nabbing him.

Currently, Jeet is being thoroughly interrogated to know about the intention behind the ghastly act.

According to an official of the Kunkuri police station, when the team went to the house of the accused to arrest him, his mental condition did not seem to be good. "The mutilated body of the deceased was found lying on the ground. The bloodstained axe used in the murder has also been recovered from the spot. The accused was seen sitting and singing by his mother's body. A medical examination of him will make things clearer," he added.

"According to the initial information, the accused doesn't appear to be mentally fit. We are investigating the murder from all probable angles to ascertain the motive behind it," Jashpur SP Shashi Mohan Singh said.

The incident has scared the villagers, who suspect there could be some big reason behind the gruesome act, as they can't believe how a son could kill his mother this way.