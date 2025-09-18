ETV Bharat / state

Surguja Horror: Man Beats 2-Year-Old Son To Death In Fit Of Rage, Arrested

Surguja: A 28-year-old man brutally murdered his two-year-old son in Karji village under the Darima police station area limits. The accused, identified as Jugallal Singh, was arrested soon after the crime, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Jugallal had been living with his son, Harshit and his father, while his wife had been staying at her parents' house due to repeated violence and abuse. The accused is said to be a habitual alcoholic and drug addict. Police said that he had a history of quarrelling with family members and had even thrown his own mother out of the house a day before the crime.

On September 16, the incident occurred when the child's aunt took him to her home to feed him. Jugallal, in a fit of rage, stormed into her house, dragged the boy out. He picked up the toddler, threw him to the ground, and began kicking him. The child fell unconscious, police said.