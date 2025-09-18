Surguja Horror: Man Beats 2-Year-Old Son To Death In Fit Of Rage, Arrested
Surguja police arrested 28-year-old Jugallal Singh for brutally murdering his toddler son. Police said that the habitual alcoholic had earlier abused his wife and mother.
Surguja: A 28-year-old man brutally murdered his two-year-old son in Karji village under the Darima police station area limits. The accused, identified as Jugallal Singh, was arrested soon after the crime, police said on Thursday.
According to police, Jugallal had been living with his son, Harshit and his father, while his wife had been staying at her parents' house due to repeated violence and abuse. The accused is said to be a habitual alcoholic and drug addict. Police said that he had a history of quarrelling with family members and had even thrown his own mother out of the house a day before the crime.
On September 16, the incident occurred when the child's aunt took him to her home to feed him. Jugallal, in a fit of rage, stormed into her house, dragged the boy out. He picked up the toddler, threw him to the ground, and began kicking him. The child fell unconscious, police said.
Police said that the relatives immediately rushed Harshit to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rahul Bansal said that a complaint was filed against Jugallal, and based on this, police acted swiftly to arrest him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The body of the child was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.
Police said that Jugallal married Vinita Singh, a woman from Kamleshpur, Mainpat, three years ago. The couple had a love story, but soon after, they started having conflicts. Vinita returned to her parents' house along with her son when the conflicts escalated. However, Jugallal forcibly took the child back with him some days ago.
Police officials said that soon after killing his son, Jugallal called his wife and coldly informed her that he had killed their child. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Afarwal directed immediate action. He said that the accused has been booked under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.
