Chhattisgarh Horror: Decomposed Body Found In Raipur Tin Box, Lawyer, Wife Held From Delhi Airport

Raipur: A lawyer and his wife were arrested from Delhi airport for their alleged role in the killing of a middle-aged man whose decomposed body was recovered from a tin box in Chhattisgarh on Monday. According to police, the alleged role of Ankit Upadhyay and his wife Shivani Sharma in the murder became evident after CCTV footage revealed the couple buying the tin box where the body of Kishore Paikra was stuffed after he was killed.

Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh said police swung into action after the residents of Indraprastha Colony informed the police that a foul smell emanated from a tin box at their locality. Thereafter, police reached the spot and launched an investigation to unearth the case.

Singh further said that the throat of the deceased was slit and cement plaster was also applied inside the box. Both the accused were arrested at Delhi Airport with the help of CISF and Delhi Police when they were trying to escape, he added.

After bringing the arrested couple to Raipur, the police will further question them. "It's not clear why the murder took place. Only after a thorough interrogation following the arrival of the accused, everything will be clear," Singh said. Raipur Police are on the lookout for some other accomplices in the murder.