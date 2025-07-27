Chhattisgarh Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Sacrificed In Occult Ritual By Kin for Wealth

Mungeli: A spine-chilling case of the murder of a seven-year-old girl related to black magic has come to light in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli. The mysterious disappearance of Maheshwari Goswami alias Lali from her house later turned out to be a conspiracy hatched by her cousin and his wife. Though initially it appeared to be a missing child case in Kosabadi village on the night of April 11.

The sequence of events led police to go for a thorough search, and a more sinister plot came to light after the arrests of five persons. During the investigation, police, while scouting for the missing girl at a field near her house, unearthed a child’s skull and bones, barely 100 metres from the cremation ground.



The skeletal remains were found to be of Maheshwari. The involvement of her cousin and his wife in the gruesome killing related to the occult shocked everyone. The murder was driven by a superstitious belief that human sacrifice would bring them wealth.



Midnight abduction and murder

According to Pushpa, Lali's mother, the girl who was asleep in her house when her elder brother Himanshu returned from a wedding at 1 am before he suddenly disappeared from the scene, Pushpa said.



Soon the girl's family members lodged a missing case, prompting police to launch an investigation. Cops took the help of CCTV footage, stepped up cyber surveillance, and engaged forensic teams. The truth came out after narco-analysis and brain mapping of the victim’s sister-in-law, Ritu Goswami.



Girl abducted, sacrificed and buried

Actually, Ritu got the girl kidnapped from the house at 1 am, involving Narendra Marco, who was paid Rs 500 for the act. Thereafter, Ritu changed Lali's clothes for Jharan Puja and made her wear black clothes. After this, Ritu's husband Chiman brought the puja material. After this, Lali was sacrificed.



After the murder, the body was buried in the field with the help of a person called Akash Maravi. All the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation.



The name of Ramratan, the tantrik, also surfaced during the interrogation. Chimangiri Goswami, Ritu Goswami, Narendra Marco, Akash Maravi and Ramratan Nishad, all the accused, were arrested by police who also recovered a knife, black clothes, puja material and some bones. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.