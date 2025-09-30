Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma Rules Out Ceasefire With Naxalites
The Chhattisgarh government offers rehabilitation for surrendering Naxalites but maintains no compromise on violence.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire with Naxalites, asserting that the state will continue its offensive against them. He said that while the state government is ready to extend full support and rehabilitation to those who surrender, there will be no compromise with violence.
Sharma's remarks come amid recent discussions around a ceasefire proposal. He said preparations are already underway to completely dismantle the Naxalite network, both in Bastar and in urban areas. "There will be no ceasefire in the war against Naxalites. Those who wish to surrender are welcome and will be received with a red carpet. But those who persist with violence will face stronger action," he added.
He also referred to a letter allegedly written by Naxalites calling for an end to bloodshed in Bastar. Responding ot it, Sharma said, "If they are truly serious about ending bloodshed, the time is running out. The government is ready, but only for surrender, not a ceasefire."
Sharma further highlighted that a special anti-Naxal campaign has been ongoing in Bastar for the past two years. As part of this operation, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has been actively working to expose and dismantle Naxalite networks in Raipur, Korba, and other urban centres.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also dismissed the idea of a ceasefire, terming the proposal 'misleading'. He made it clear that while surrendering, Naxalites will be provided security and rehabilitation the government will not agree to any ceasefire. Shah has asserted that Naxalism will be wiped out of India before March 2026.
