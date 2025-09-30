ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma Rules Out Ceasefire With Naxalites

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire with Naxalites, asserting that the state will continue its offensive against them. He said that while the state government is ready to extend full support and rehabilitation to those who surrender, there will be no compromise with violence.

Sharma's remarks come amid recent discussions around a ceasefire proposal. He said preparations are already underway to completely dismantle the Naxalite network, both in Bastar and in urban areas. "There will be no ceasefire in the war against Naxalites. Those who wish to surrender are welcome and will be received with a red carpet. But those who persist with violence will face stronger action," he added.

He also referred to a letter allegedly written by Naxalites calling for an end to bloodshed in Bastar. Responding ot it, Sharma said, "If they are truly serious about ending bloodshed, the time is running out. The government is ready, but only for surrender, not a ceasefire."