'Wrath Of Police Falls On The Poor': Chhattisgarh High Court Takes Serious Note Of Car Stunts On National Highway
A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Judge Bibhu Datta Guru said that the police become "toothless tigers" while dealing with the affluent.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has said the police become “toothless tigers” in dealing with the affluent while their “wrath” falls on the poor. The court made the observation while taking a suo motu cognisance of media reports about car stunts performed by a group of young people which led to a traffic gridlock on the Masturi Road in Bilaspur earlier this week.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Judge Bibhu Datta Guru while calling the matter extremely serious, ordered that the 18 cars seized by the Masturi police should not be released without its permission. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 23, asking the Chief Secretary to provide an affidavit detailing the action taken against these offenders on that date.
“It appears that the wrath of the police only falls upon the poor, middle-class and the downtrodden but when the culprit is an affluent person either in terms of muscle, money or political backing, the police authorities become toothless tiger and such offenders are let go off by paying meagre amount of money in terms of fine and their vehicles are also released and handed to the owners,” the court said.
During the hearing, Advocate General Prafulla N. Bharat informed the court that on receiving information about the gridlock caused by the stunts on the National Highway-49, the police arrived at the scene and seized 18 vehicles involved in the stunts. Additionally, a recommendation has been made to revoke the driving licenses of the car owners, he said. Bharat said that the owners of the vehicles have been identified, and action is being taken against all of them under the Motor Vehicles Act.
But the court said, “It is difficult to understand as to what restrains the police authorities to register offence under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or under any other stringent laws against such offenders who endanger the life of other commuters by their irresponsible and negligent act”.
“The action taken by the police against such hooligans should be such which may be a lesson for their life,” added the court. All eyes are now on the September 23 hearing of the court over the incident.
