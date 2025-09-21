ETV Bharat / state

'Wrath Of Police Falls On The Poor': Chhattisgarh High Court Takes Serious Note Of Car Stunts On National Highway

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has said the police become “toothless tigers” in dealing with the affluent while their “wrath” falls on the poor. The court made the observation while taking a suo motu cognisance of media reports about car stunts performed by a group of young people which led to a traffic gridlock on the Masturi Road in Bilaspur earlier this week.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Judge Bibhu Datta Guru while calling the matter extremely serious, ordered that the 18 cars seized by the Masturi police should not be released without its permission. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 23, asking the Chief Secretary to provide an affidavit detailing the action taken against these offenders on that date.

“It appears that the wrath of the police only falls upon the poor, middle-class and the downtrodden but when the culprit is an affluent person either in terms of muscle, money or political backing, the police authorities become toothless tiger and such offenders are let go off by paying meagre amount of money in terms of fine and their vehicles are also released and handed to the owners,” the court said.