Convicted For Taking Rs 100 Bribe, Ex-Bill Assistant Acquitted By Chhattisgarh High Court After 39 Years

Published : September 19, 2025

Bilaspur: A former Bill Assistant at the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in Raipur, convicted in a corruption case, was acquitted after 39 years by the Chhattisgarh High Court. Back in 1986, Jageshwar Prasad Awadhiya was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 100 from another employee of MSRTC, Ashok Kumar Verma to clear his outstanding salary. Based on a complaint filed by Verma, the Lokayukta laid a trap and allegedly caught Awadhiya red-handed. The trial court convicted Dudiya to one year imprisonment in 2004 following which he appealed to the High Court.

During the hearing of the case, the High Court found that there is no strong evidence regarding the demand and acceptance of bribe. Contradictions were also found in the statements of the witnesses. While a witness said Awadhiya took a Rs 100 note, another said he took two currency notes of Rs 50 denomination each. This apart, it was revealed that the team which caught Awadhiya had not clearly seen him accepting the bribe money. The High Court said only the recovery of currency notes does not prove that it was a case of corruption. Unless there is strong evidence of demand and confession, conviction cannot be established, it said. The court acquitted Awadhiya giving him the benefit of doubt. The court clarified that the decision of the trial court cannot be sustained due to lack of evidence.

