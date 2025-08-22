ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Upholds Conviction In 2002 Manendragarh Attack, Reduces Jail Term To 3 Years

The case pertains to an incident on April 4, 2002, when a businessman was shot and assaulted following a dispute over renting a shop.

Chhattisgarh High Court (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 8:09 AM IST

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of the eight accused for their involvement in an armed attack on a businessman in Hazari Chowk in Manendragarh and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment, 23 years after the incident.

Justice Ravindra Kumar Agarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused. The total fine of Rs 80,000 is to be paid as compensation to the injured Shiv Kumar Gupta. The case pertains to an incident on April 4, 2002, when Gupta was shot and assaulted following a dispute over renting a shop with Harjit Singh alias Titu, one of the accused.

Gupta's nephew had agreed to rent the shop for Rs 2,55,000, out of which Rs 55,000 was given in advance. When the deal didn’t materialise, a dispute started over the demand for the return of the advance amount. Following the dispute, the accused, Harjeet Singh Chhabra, Gurbaksh Singh Chhabra, Ajay Arora, Jasvir Singh Raina, Surendra Lovely Sindwani, Gurjeet Singh, Narendra Singh, and Haroon Memon attacked the businessman with a gun, sword, and stick, leaving him seriously injured.

The police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in this case. The Sessions Court in 2004 had sentenced the convicts to rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, attempt to murder, and causing hurt.

On appeal, the High Court found the prosecution’s case well-supported by eyewitnesses and medical evidence, dismissing arguments about procedural lapses and contradictions in testimony. However, given the duration of the legal battle, the Court reduced the substantive sentence for the main offences from seven years to three years rigorous imprisonment with an increased fine of Rs. 10,000 each.

