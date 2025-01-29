Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To 43 Accused In Balodabazar Violence Case

Balodabazar: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 43 people, allegedly involved in violence that broke out in Balodabazar city in June last year.

The decision was taken on the basis of an order of the Supreme Court, where an accused in this case, Narayan Miri, was granted bail.

However, the bail petition of MLA Devendra Yadav was rejected by Balodabazar CJM Court, District Sessions Court and High Court. Now, the MLA has filed his petition in the Supreme Court and it will be heard on February 20.

On June 10, 2024, violence broke out over a protest called by the Satnami community to denounce damage caused to their religious pillar in Balodabazar. Several vehicles and government building were torched while many police personnel were injured in stone pelting. According to officials, losses amounting to Rs 12.53 crore were incurred due to violence and vandalism.

Thirteen FIRs were registered in this connection and a total of 187 people were arrested. The accused had filed a bail petition in the lower court but it was rejected. After this, they approached the high court and submitted an application for bail.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered bail to Narayan Miri, a key accused in this case. While granting him bail, the apex court had made it clear that a decision in this case should be taken as per the instructions of the high court. On the basis of the Supreme Court's order, the high court considered the petition of 43 other accused, who were arrested in connection with Balodabazar violence, and granted them bail.

Advocate Harshvardhan Pargania, who filed the petition in high court, said the bail petitions were accepted keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and judicial precedent. The court has stated that when an accused has already been released on bail and there are similar instances of other accused, then bail can be granted in those cases, he said.