ETV Bharat / state

5 Friends Swept Away In Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo River; 2 Rescued

Janjgir-Champa: Three people went missing and two others were rescued after five people were swept away by the strong water current in the Hasdeo River in Deori Village of Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening, police said.

The search for three more people swept away by the strong current is ongoing. The incident occurred near Devri village under the Pantora police outpost area when five friends had gone for a picnic. While bathing in the river, they ventured deep into the waters and began to drown due to the strong flow, said one of the rescued.

Hearing their cries for help, villagers managed to save Laxmi Shankar, a resident of Akaltara, and Monika Sinha from Bilaspur. Ankur Kushwaha, Swarn Rekha, and Ashish Bhoi, all aged between 20 and 25, are still missing, the official said. The rescued young man and woman stated that they and their missing companions were residents of Sarkanda in Bilaspur. They had come from the Dayalbandh area for a picnic.