Chhattisgarh Govt Tries To Get Madheshwar Mahadev, World's 'Tallest' Shivling, On Tourism Map

Jashpur: Chhattisgarh government is trying to tap the tourism potential of the scenic Madheshwar Hills, which houses the 'tallest' Shivling of the world. Under a project called 'Madheshwar Mahadev Ka Swadesh Darshan Yojana', a sum of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The 85 feet high and 105 feet circular Shivling which towers over a vast area is widely revered by locals for decades.

The MLA from Kunkuri and Chief Minister started an initiative to bring Madheshwar Mahadev on the tourism map. Recently, Rs 10 crore was released by the state government as installments. Locals are elated over the fact that their plea of beautification of the place is heard finally.

There is also a cave under this mountain where it is believed that Mahadev resides. There is also a reservoir right in front of this Shivling. According to locals, by developing Madheshwar Mahadev, tourism can be promoted and employment avenues will be opened by the initiative. There are more than a dozen waterfalls in the district, including Rajpuri, Ranidah, Bene, Gullu, Kotebira, Kailash Cave and Daravghagh.

During the winter season, the mercury in Jashpur reaches a minimum of 1degree Celsius and many places are covered with snow. Locals said evidence of Lord Ram's exile in the wilderness are present in the area. Jashpur collector Rohit Vyas said that the approval of the fund for the development of Madheshwar Mahadev and Mayali has been placed and the plan to make it a grand tourist place has begun.



"We expect footfall of tourists in large numbers in Jashpur from surrounding districts. Devotees usually visit Madheshwar Mahadev and tourists from abroad will also reach Jashpur once infrastructure is spruced up,” Vyas said.

