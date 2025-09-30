ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt To Give Rs 30,000 To Every Girl Student Passing Class 10, 12: Deputy CM Arun Sao

Raipur: Giving a major push to girls' education, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday announced financial support of Rs 30,000 for female students clearing Class 10 and Class 12 from government schools. The amount will be provided to help them pursue further studies without financial hurdles.

Sao made this announcement after inaugurating the new Government Shashibala English-Hindi Medium Higher Secondary School of Excellence in Sanveer Bhamashah Ward of Gudhiyari, built at a cost of around Rs 3.37 crore.

Addressing the students there, Sao said his government is committed to ensuring that no girl has to discontinue her studies due to lack of resources. "With this decision, our daughters will now be able to continue their education and fulfil their dreams," he affirmed.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the state government's efforts to improve both school and higher education. He said modern schools with quality infrastructure are being developed to provide a better environment for learning.