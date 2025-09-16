ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt Hikes Ex Gratia For Fallen Soldiers' Kin To Rs 50 Lakh

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the financial assistance for the families of soldiers hailing from the state, who sacrifice their lives during war or military operations, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, a government statement said on Monday. The meeting also discussed welfare schemes run by the state government for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.

The decisions taken in the meeting will benefit ex-servicemen, widows, and their families. Members also gave several important suggestions for the betterment of ex-servicemen, which the government will positively consider, Sai assured.

In his address, the CM said, "Our soldiers lay down their lives for the security of the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families."

The safety of 140 crore Indians is in the hands of the nation's brave soldiers. "Hence, it is the duty and responsibility of all of us to ensure the welfare of these sons of Bharat Mata who dedicate their lives in her service," he noted.