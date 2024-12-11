Chhattisgarh Govt Announces One-time Relaxation For ST Candidates In Police Recruitment

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai led Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced relaxation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in police recruitment besides incentives for paddy milling. The key decisions were made at the significant meeting held at Mahanadi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Several other legislative amendments were also approved, focusing on various sectors like revenue, dairy, sports, and municipal administration.

Relaxations for ST candidates

The Sai cabinet decided to ease physical requirements for ST candidates in police recruitment for posts such as Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander. As part of the relaxations, for 2024, the minimum height requirement has been lowered to 163 cm, while the chest measurement has been set at 78 cm (unexpanded) and 83 cm (expanded). This relaxation is a one-time provision to enhance opportunities for ST youth in the state.

Paddy Procurement

To support farmers and millers, the cabinet approved raising custom milling incentives to Rs 80,000 for Kharif marketing for the financial year 2024-25. Additionally, the first instalment of pending incentives for 2023-24 will also be released. The government has also permitted FRK (Fortified Rice Kernel) procurement at central government rates for fortified rice production.

For surplus paddy management, the Cabinet decided that all custom-milled paddy from the ongoing season will be contributed to the central pool by September 2025. Proposals for increased central quotas will also be sent, and surplus paddy will be auctioned to prevent wastage.

Other key cabinet decisions

In addition to the above, the Sai Cabinet also approved:

Draft approval for the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2024.

Amendments to the Chhattisgarh MLA Salary, Allowances, and Pension Bill, 2024.

A 50% one-time road tax discount for vehicles purchased during Auto Expo, scheduled to begin from 15 January 2025 in Raipur.

An MoU with the National Dairy Development Board to enhance milk collection and processing in the state.

Amendments to the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code Bill, 2024.

Approval of the Chhattisgarh Unauthorized Development Regularization Amendment Bill, 2024.

Implementation of the Chhattisgarh Sports Promotion Scheme, including financial support for athletes’ international travel.

Draft approval for the Chhattisgarh Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, 2024.

Amendments to the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act and Municipality Act, 2024.

Draft approval for the Chhattisgarh GST Amendment Bill, 2024.

A decision to continue and enhance promotional efforts for small-scale industries, with focus on boosting local employment and production.

Approval for organizing state-wide agricultural awareness camps to educate farmers about modern practices and government schemes.

The decisions, especially in paddy procurement and police recruitment, are expected to provide immediate benefits to farmers, tribal youth, and other stakeholders ahead of the state assembly's winter session.