Chhattisgarh Govt Announces 2% Hike In DA, Matches Central Rate

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has announced a 2% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the employees and pensioners, taking the total DA to 55%, equal to Central government employees. This was part of the election promise by the BJP.

This decision has been taken to provide financial relief to the state government employees and strengthen their financial position. This increase will benefit lakhs of employees and pensioners of the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the step is an effort towards the welfare of employees and to honour their hard work. The new rates will help in meeting their growing needs. This increase will benefit not only regular employees, but also part-time and contractual employees. The government has directed to implementation of it with immediate effect, which has brought a wave of happiness among the employees.

According to the state finance department, the benefit of the increased dearness allowance will start getting reflected in the next month's salaries and pensions. Experts believe that this step will not only increase the purchasing power of the employees but will also have a positive impact on the state's economy.

Government employees have been demanding equal DA to their Central counterpart and staged agitations in a phased manner, and the latest decision is likely to end the fiasco.