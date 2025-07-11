ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Government School Near CM's Residence in Ruins Amidst Parent Protests

Raipur: Not far from the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence stands a government school that has become a striking example of neglect and disrepair.

With water cascading from the ceiling, tree roots protruding through crumbling walls, and stagnant water on the floor, the school at Shanti Nagar in the state capital Raipur resembles a site of natural disaster rather than a centre of education.

The ETV Bharat team visited the school on Thursday only to find children attending school under deplorable conditions. The damp walls emitted a musty odour, and flakes of plaster fell as Iron rods poked through the battered roof.

Frustrated, the parents marched to the residence of the state finance minister, OP Chaudhary, in Shankar Nagar, demanding a meeting to address their concerns. But, the parents were disappointed to know their efforts went in vain with the minister absent from the residence.

The parents expressed disappointment that their repeated complaints were not given ear. They said that the constant water intrusion and the deplorable atmosphere of the school could pose serious health risks to their children, especially during the rainy season.

“The plaster is peeling, the rooms are flooding, and the entire school is falling apart. Our children are getting sick, but no one seems to care,” said a concerned parent.