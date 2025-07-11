Chhattisgarh: Government School Near CM's Residence in Ruins Amidst Parent Protests

Raipur: Not far from the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence stands a government school that has become a striking example of neglect and disrepair.
With water cascading from the ceiling, tree roots protruding through crumbling walls, and stagnant water on the floor, the school at Shanti Nagar in the state capital Raipur resembles a site of natural disaster rather than a centre of education.
The ETV Bharat team visited the school on Thursday only to find children attending school under deplorable conditions. The damp walls emitted a musty odour, and flakes of plaster fell as Iron rods poked through the battered roof.
Frustrated, the parents marched to the residence of the state finance minister, OP Chaudhary, in Shankar Nagar, demanding a meeting to address their concerns. But, the parents were disappointed to know their efforts went in vain with the minister absent from the residence.
The parents expressed disappointment that their repeated complaints were not given ear. They said that the constant water intrusion and the deplorable atmosphere of the school could pose serious health risks to their children, especially during the rainy season.
“The plaster is peeling, the rooms are flooding, and the entire school is falling apart. Our children are getting sick, but no one seems to care,” said a concerned parent.
In light of the mounting frustration, the District Education Officer, Dr. Vijay Khandelwal, visited the school with a team to assess the situation. The DEO, following inspection, said that they would determine and implement the necessary repairs at the earliest.
But the parents remained understandably sceptical, questioning why their children were subjected to such conditions in a school located close to the state's leadership. It is worth noting that the state government recently welcomed new students to the schools across the state with sweets and tilak marks.
Though the celebration named "Shala Pravesh Utsav" was aimed at focusing on the importance of education, the condition of a government-run school not far from the state capital raises serious questions about the education infrastructure.
"If a school located so near to the Chief Minister’s residence is in such disarray, what does that say about the condition of schools in more remote and underserved areas of the state?, asked parents. Despite the deplorable condition, many children show up at this school each day, bearing backpacks filled with textbooks and dreams, undeterred by the hope for a brighter future.
