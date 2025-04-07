Chhattisgarh Girl Out For 'Kanya Bhojan' Found Dead In Car

Durg: A six-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, who went missing on way to attend 'kanya bhojan' on Ram Navami, was later found dead in a car on Sunday. A probe has been launched and the body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

On the morning of Ram Navami, the girl had left her house to participate at 'kanya pujan', a significant ritual where devotees invite young girls to their homes, where puja is performed and they are fed. When the girl did not return home till late in the afternoon, the family got worried and started searching for her in the neighbourhood. Failing to find her anywhere, the family members lodged a missing report at Mohan Nagar police station after which, a search operation was launched for her.

During the searches, police recovered her body from a car parked outside a house. She had injury marks on her body.

"We are now trying to find out how the girl, who had left her house to attend 'kanya bhojan' reached the car and details of the vehicle have been sought. The car owner is being searched and will be interrogated. Police are investigating the case from all angles," Chirag Jain, Superintendent of Police, Durg.

According to the girl's family members, the car was found locked and the girl had injury marks and scratches on many parts of her body.

Durg Police have sent the body for post-mortem and suspect that she was murdered. The cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is ready, police said. Also, CCTV cameras installed in the area are being examined, they added.