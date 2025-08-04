ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Girl Gets Special Invitation From President Murmu For 'At Home' Reception On Independence Day

Asmi Khare, Computer Science Student
Asmi Khare, Computer Science Student (ETV Bharat)
Durg: In a proud moment for Chhattisgarh ahead of the Independence Day 2025, a Computer Science Student from Bhilai has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu for the At Home reception to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Bhilai's Asmi Khare, a Computer Science student of Bhilai Institute of Technology Durg, has received a special invitation by the President of India Droupadi Murmu to participate in the At Home reception organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on the occasion of 15 August.

Asmi Khare studying Computer Science at Bhilai Institute of Technology Durg has received a special invitation from the President for Smart India Hackathon 2024 feat. (ETV Bharat)

The coveted invitation to the President's 'At Home' ceremony is given only to those selected youth who have made extraordinary contribution to the country. Khare has received this honor for her excellent performance with her team Coding Wizard in Smart India Hackathon 2024.

Khare's team had developed an innovative geo-location based attendance system for the public sector undertaking GAIL India. This system is specially designed for those areas where Internet access is limited. This system is capable of recording the attendance of employees in offline mode. The system also provides the facility of quick reporting in case of emergency. Along with Khare, the team coding wizard included students Yashvardhan Singh, Vipin Kumar Gautam, Pratham Sahu, Mayank Deshlahra and Jatin Kunjam.

Asmi Khare studying Computer Science at Bhilai Institute of Technology Durg has received a special invitation from the President for Smart India Hackathon 2024 feat. (ETV Bharat)

The innovative thinking and technical skills of these youth got them recognition at the national level. Khare said that her achievement will inspire the coming generation towards innovation and technical research.

