Gaurghat Waterfall Tragedy: Chhattisgarh Man Drowns While Filming Reel, Body Recovered After 5 Days

Korea (Chhattisgarh): The body of Rahul Singh, the 25-year-old youth who drowned in Chhattisgarh's Gaurghat waterfall on January 15, was recovered after five days of intense search operations on Sunday.

Singh died while attempting to shoot a reel by jumping from a 50-foot height into the waterfall. According to the Charcha police station in-charge, Pramod Kumar Pandey, eyewitnesses reported that Singh had jumped into the deep waters to film the stunt.

"Rahul Singh was attempting to make a video reel when he jumped into the water from a height of 50 feet. He drowned shortly after and went missing," Pandey told ETV Bharat.

"The accident was witnessed by several people nearby, but despite efforts to rescue him, the operation had to be suspended on the night of January 15 due to darkness. The next day, local and Ambikapur divers joined the rescue operation which continued through January 16-18 without success."

Pandey said that it was not until January 19 at 1 pm, that the joint team was able to recover Singh's body from the deep waters. "After continuous efforts, we were able to locate and recover the body on January 19," he said.

Following the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for final rites. Locals and visitors have demanded that the administration take concrete steps to ensure security at the spot.

"There is no warning board or guards at the site. Many incidents like this occur every year, yet no significant action has been taken by the authorities," a resident said. Visitors have called for the installation of warning boards and the deployment of security personnel at the popular picnic spot.