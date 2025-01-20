ETV Bharat / state

Gaurghat Waterfall Tragedy: Chhattisgarh Man Drowns While Filming Reel, Body Recovered After 5 Days

Rahul Singh drowned while attempting a reel video stunt at Gaurghat waterfall. His body was recovered five days later.

Rahul Singh drowned while attempting a reel video stunt at Gaurghat waterfall. His Body was recovered five days later.
Rescue teams at Gaurghat Waterfall (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Korea (Chhattisgarh): The body of Rahul Singh, the 25-year-old youth who drowned in Chhattisgarh's Gaurghat waterfall on January 15, was recovered after five days of intense search operations on Sunday.

Singh died while attempting to shoot a reel by jumping from a 50-foot height into the waterfall. According to the Charcha police station in-charge, Pramod Kumar Pandey, eyewitnesses reported that Singh had jumped into the deep waters to film the stunt.

"Rahul Singh was attempting to make a video reel when he jumped into the water from a height of 50 feet. He drowned shortly after and went missing," Pandey told ETV Bharat.

"The accident was witnessed by several people nearby, but despite efforts to rescue him, the operation had to be suspended on the night of January 15 due to darkness. The next day, local and Ambikapur divers joined the rescue operation which continued through January 16-18 without success."

Pandey said that it was not until January 19 at 1 pm, that the joint team was able to recover Singh's body from the deep waters. "After continuous efforts, we were able to locate and recover the body on January 19," he said.

Following the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for final rites. Locals and visitors have demanded that the administration take concrete steps to ensure security at the spot.

"There is no warning board or guards at the site. Many incidents like this occur every year, yet no significant action has been taken by the authorities," a resident said. Visitors have called for the installation of warning boards and the deployment of security personnel at the popular picnic spot.

Korea (Chhattisgarh): The body of Rahul Singh, the 25-year-old youth who drowned in Chhattisgarh's Gaurghat waterfall on January 15, was recovered after five days of intense search operations on Sunday.

Singh died while attempting to shoot a reel by jumping from a 50-foot height into the waterfall. According to the Charcha police station in-charge, Pramod Kumar Pandey, eyewitnesses reported that Singh had jumped into the deep waters to film the stunt.

"Rahul Singh was attempting to make a video reel when he jumped into the water from a height of 50 feet. He drowned shortly after and went missing," Pandey told ETV Bharat.

"The accident was witnessed by several people nearby, but despite efforts to rescue him, the operation had to be suspended on the night of January 15 due to darkness. The next day, local and Ambikapur divers joined the rescue operation which continued through January 16-18 without success."

Pandey said that it was not until January 19 at 1 pm, that the joint team was able to recover Singh's body from the deep waters. "After continuous efforts, we were able to locate and recover the body on January 19," he said.

Following the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for final rites. Locals and visitors have demanded that the administration take concrete steps to ensure security at the spot.

"There is no warning board or guards at the site. Many incidents like this occur every year, yet no significant action has been taken by the authorities," a resident said. Visitors have called for the installation of warning boards and the deployment of security personnel at the popular picnic spot.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BODY FOUND IN GAURGHATCHHATTISGARH WATERFALL ACCIDENTGAURGHAT WATERFALL TRAGEDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.