Gariaband Encounter: 12 More Naxalites Killed On Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border, Toll 14 Since Monday

Gariaband: Twelve more Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces as part of the ongoing joint anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Gariaband district near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, police forces of both states said on Tuesday.

A fresh exchange of fire took place late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the forest under the Mainpur police station area in which 12 Naxalites were killed.

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, an official said. He said a joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.

The official said the operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha's Nuapada district.

Two women Naxalites were neutralised during the operation on Monday, and a large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered from the encounter site, the official said. The number of Maoist casualties may increase, he said.