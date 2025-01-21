Gariaband Encounter: 12 More Naxalites Killed On Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border, Toll 14 Since Monday

Gariaband: Twelve more Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces as part of the ongoing joint anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Gariaband district near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, police forces of both states said on Tuesday.
A fresh exchange of fire took place late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the forest under the Mainpur police station area in which 12 Naxalites were killed.
Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, an official said. He said a joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.
The official said the operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha's Nuapada district.
Two women Naxalites were neutralised during the operation on Monday, and a large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered from the encounter site, the official said. The number of Maoist casualties may increase, he said.
Confirming the encounter, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said late Monday evening firing took place during the anti-Naxal operation in the forests under Mainpur police station. "After the firing stopped, during the search operation, bodies of two female Naxalites were recovered. Weapons of the killed Naxalites were also seized. Their identification is being done. A Cobra soldier has been shot. She is being treated in Raipur," the officer said.
Odisha Police in a separate statement said: “In the ongoing operation, 12 more Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning in an exchange of fire with SOG (special operation group) team during the ongoing joint inter-state operation,” the Odisha Police said in a statement.
Another mighty blow to Naxalism, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the killings as "another mighty blow to Naxalism". Shah said Naxalism was breathing its last today and reiterated the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces.
"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border," Shah wrote on X.
