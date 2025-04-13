Chhattisgarh Gang Tricks Govt Employees Into Paying EMIs, Keeps Loan Amount

Kanker: A major scam involving fake personal loans has been uncovered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, where a gang cheated government employees by offering loans and tricking them into paying EMIs themselves while keeping half the loan amount. Many employees fell for this trap.

According to Kanker police, around 28 to 30 people reported being cheated. After receiving complaints, the police began an investigation and have now arrested seven people involved in the fraud. These arrests were made in Raipur, Ambikapur, and Surguja.

Sharing details of the case, SDOP Mohsin Khan said that the accused were linked to two companies based in Ambikapur and Raipur. These companies promised to arrange large personal loans for employees from the health department, Panchayats, and other government offices. They had connections with well-known banks and finance companies.

The victims were told that half the loan amount had to be given back to the company, and the EMI would be paid by the bank. However, only a few EMIs were actually paid. The victims then started receiving notices from banks for non-payment.

More than 28 people have complained of getting cheated, with the total fraud amount said to be around Rs 3.72 crore. The police are also looking into the role of bank staff in this scam. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected as more details come to light.