ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Gang Tricks Govt Employees Into Paying EMIs, Keeps Loan Amount

More than 28 people have complained of getting cheated, with the total fraud amount said to be around Rs 3.72 crore.

Chhattisgarh Gang Tricks Govt Employees Into Paying EMIs, Keeps Loan Amount
The arrested members of the gang with police (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 9:33 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kanker: A major scam involving fake personal loans has been uncovered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, where a gang cheated government employees by offering loans and tricking them into paying EMIs themselves while keeping half the loan amount. Many employees fell for this trap.

According to Kanker police, around 28 to 30 people reported being cheated. After receiving complaints, the police began an investigation and have now arrested seven people involved in the fraud. These arrests were made in Raipur, Ambikapur, and Surguja.

Sharing details of the case, SDOP Mohsin Khan said that the accused were linked to two companies based in Ambikapur and Raipur. These companies promised to arrange large personal loans for employees from the health department, Panchayats, and other government offices. They had connections with well-known banks and finance companies.

The victims were told that half the loan amount had to be given back to the company, and the EMI would be paid by the bank. However, only a few EMIs were actually paid. The victims then started receiving notices from banks for non-payment.

More than 28 people have complained of getting cheated, with the total fraud amount said to be around Rs 3.72 crore. The police are also looking into the role of bank staff in this scam. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected as more details come to light.

Read more:

  1. Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Bank Of Rs 1.32 Crore, Spend Rs 38 Lakh In Casinos And Pubs
  2. Rs 5 Crore Loan Fraud Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh, Accused On The Run

Kanker: A major scam involving fake personal loans has been uncovered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, where a gang cheated government employees by offering loans and tricking them into paying EMIs themselves while keeping half the loan amount. Many employees fell for this trap.

According to Kanker police, around 28 to 30 people reported being cheated. After receiving complaints, the police began an investigation and have now arrested seven people involved in the fraud. These arrests were made in Raipur, Ambikapur, and Surguja.

Sharing details of the case, SDOP Mohsin Khan said that the accused were linked to two companies based in Ambikapur and Raipur. These companies promised to arrange large personal loans for employees from the health department, Panchayats, and other government offices. They had connections with well-known banks and finance companies.

The victims were told that half the loan amount had to be given back to the company, and the EMI would be paid by the bank. However, only a few EMIs were actually paid. The victims then started receiving notices from banks for non-payment.

More than 28 people have complained of getting cheated, with the total fraud amount said to be around Rs 3.72 crore. The police are also looking into the role of bank staff in this scam. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected as more details come to light.

Read more:

  1. Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Bank Of Rs 1.32 Crore, Spend Rs 38 Lakh In Casinos And Pubs
  2. Rs 5 Crore Loan Fraud Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh, Accused On The Run

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FRAUD IN NAME OF LOANKANKER POLICECHHATTISGARH FAKE LOAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.