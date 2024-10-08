ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Surrender in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): At least four dreaded Naxals, including a woman, surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday, days after 31 Naxals were eliminated in an encounter, police officials said.

Police officials termed the surrender by the ultras as "a double success". They said that the four Naxals surrendered before the Bastar Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha at the Shourya Bhawan in Jagdalpur. One of the Naxals, who surrendered was identified as Pandu alias Chotta Pandu. He has been associated with the Naxal movement since 2014 and there was a bounty of Rs one lakh on him.

According to police, Pandu later became Machkot LOS member in the Kanger Valley Committee. He used to work with Naxalite commanders Deva, Sanju, Mangalu and Laxman. He was involved in firing on police personnel and damaging the construction of roads.