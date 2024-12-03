ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Forest Team Nabs Poachers Targeting Rare Wildlife At Sitanadi Reserve

Dhamtari: The Forest Department’s anti-poaching team arrested five poachers from the dense forests of Sitanadi Reserve here in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the suspects were caught red-handed while hunting endangered flying squirrels and the Indian giant squirrel (Ratufa indica).

The poachers, according to the officials, were using trained dogs to track and kill their prey, which also included deer, wild boars and rabbits. The department seized animal remains, antlers and a stockpile of valuable teak wood from their hideout.

According to forest officials, the poachers are highly skilled and rely on trained dogs to hunt a variety of wildlife. “These poachers are notorious for their tactics. They use dogs to corner the prey, making it difficult for animals to escape,” an official from the anti-poaching unit said.

The department’s patrol team intercepted the poachers near the Pachpedi-Sankara checkpoint on November 25. “We spotted five individuals on two motorcycles and pursued them. While one managed to escape, the remaining were apprehended,” the official added.