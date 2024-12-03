Chhattisgarh Forest Team Nabs Poachers Targeting Rare Wildlife At Sitanadi Reserve

Dhamtari: The Forest Department’s anti-poaching team arrested five poachers from the dense forests of Sitanadi Reserve here in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the suspects were caught red-handed while hunting endangered flying squirrels and the Indian giant squirrel (Ratufa indica).
The poachers, according to the officials, were using trained dogs to track and kill their prey, which also included deer, wild boars and rabbits. The department seized animal remains, antlers and a stockpile of valuable teak wood from their hideout.
According to forest officials, the poachers are highly skilled and rely on trained dogs to hunt a variety of wildlife. “These poachers are notorious for their tactics. They use dogs to corner the prey, making it difficult for animals to escape,” an official from the anti-poaching unit said.
The department’s patrol team intercepted the poachers near the Pachpedi-Sankara checkpoint on November 25. “We spotted five individuals on two motorcycles and pursued them. While one managed to escape, the remaining were apprehended,” the official added.
Equipment seized, poachers jailed
A search of the suspects revealed slingshots, high-powered flashlights and other hunting tools, an official said. Upon interrogation, the poachers admitted to using dogs in their operations, he added. The seized items included deer antlers, wild boar tusks, and porcupine quills, confirming their involvement in the illegal wildlife trade.
Endangered squirrels targeted
One of the primary targets of the poachers was the Indian giant squirrel, a large, multicolored arboreal species native to India’s forests. These squirrels are predominantly herbivorous. Rarely descending to the ground, these endangered squirrels are known for building nests atop tall trees.
The Indian giant squirrel can leap up to 20 feet between tree branches. It is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, granting it the highest level of legal protection. Hunting this species can result in imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 25,000.
Forest Department’s Warning
Officials have urged residents to report any suspicious activity in forested areas and warned that poaching will not be tolerated. “Protecting endangered species is our priority, and we will continue to strengthen patrols and enforcement efforts to safeguard the region’s biodiversity,” the Forest Department stated.
