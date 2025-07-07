ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Floods: 17 Family Members Safely Pulled Out From Flooded House In Korba After Night-Long Ops

Korba: At least 17 members of a family including children and elderly, who were trapped on the rooftop of a submerged house in Pali police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, were pulled out to safety on Monday after night-long rescue operations by SDRF, Nagar Sainik team and divers.

As per reports, incessant rainfall Sunday evening caused rise in river water levels triggering flood situation in Pali police station area. As a result, a group of people working in a nearby field beside the Labdapara riverbank, near Podi Gram Panchayat, found themselves trapped when the nearby house quickly submerged.

Finding no other option, the family climbed onto the roof and raised an alarm seeking help. At around 6-7 PM, when authorities received the information, the Pali police team rushed to the spot. Local divers, Nagar Sainik team and the Bilaspur SDRF also joined the rescue operation.

As per the direction of Pali Tehsildar Surya Prakash Keshkar, a joint rescue operation began Sunday night and continued until around 3 AM on Monday. Thanks to joint efforts by the Revenue Department, Pali Police, District Disaster Management, Nagar Sena and SDRF, all the 17 persons including elderly people and children, were rescued safely.