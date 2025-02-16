ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Female Teacher Accused Of Beating Headmaster With Slippers During Panchayat Polls Preparation

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A primary school headteacher filed a complaint with the District Education Officer against a female teacher, accusing her of allegedly beating him in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, sources said.

The DEO assured her to investigate the matter. On the other hand, the headmaster filed a complaint with the local police station, they added.

It is learned that during the preparations for the Chhattisgarh Panchayat elections, a dispute broke out between them during the removal of furniture from the classroom, sources confirmed.

After that, she took out her slippers and allegedly started beating the headmaster, they said. He immediately started making a video of the incident, sources added. A video clip of this incident has been circulated on social media.