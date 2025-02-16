ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Female Teacher Accused Of Beating Headmaster With Slippers During Panchayat Polls Preparation

The Education Department is sending a female principal to the spot to enquire and then submit a full report on the alleged beating incident.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A primary school headteacher filed a complaint with the District Education Officer against a female teacher, accusing her of allegedly beating him in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, sources said.

The DEO assured her to investigate the matter. On the other hand, the headmaster filed a complaint with the local police station, they added.

It is learned that during the preparations for the Chhattisgarh Panchayat elections, a dispute broke out between them during the removal of furniture from the classroom, sources confirmed.

After that, she took out her slippers and allegedly started beating the headmaster, they said. He immediately started making a video of the incident, sources added. A video clip of this incident has been circulated on social media.

The District Education Officer Jagdish Shastri said that a female principal will be sent to the spot, and a full report will be taken after the investigation. At present, due to election work, no team has been formed regarding the case.

According to the State Election Commission, the first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on Monday in 53 blocks. Voting will be held for 433 posts of Zilla Panchayat, 2,973 posts of Janpad Panchayat, 11,672 posts of gram panchayat (Sarpanch), and 160,180 posts of Ward (Panch) for all three phases.

A total of 158,125,80 electors will exercise their franchise in 31,041 polling stations, out of which 7,128 have been marked as sensitive and 2,161 are highly sensitive.

