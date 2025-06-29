Chhattisgarh: Farmer Killed By Elephant In Dhamtari Village

Dhamtari: In a fresh instance of man-animal conflict reported from Chhattisgarh, a farmer was killed while his friend had a narrow escape when they were attacked by an elephant. The two were returning to Lilar village when they were attacked near Kamar Basti.

They had gone out for some work and were returning when they were confronted by the elephant. The elephant threw the farmer identified as Devcharan on the ground killing him on the spot. Forest Department officials have taken his dead body into custody and are monitoring the elephant.

The villagers disclosed that the elephant had got separated from its herd. The Forest Department officials are trying to locate its herd. The villagers are anxious over the elephant moving close to their village. They have been told by the Forest Department officials to be cautious. The officials are trying to ensure that the elephant either joins back its herd or moves to the forest.

“The family members of the deceased will be provided compensation decided upon by the administration,” said Sandeep Som who is a Forest Ranger at Dhamtari.

There are several areas in Chhattisgarh where elephants are found to be moving. These include Raigarh, Korba, Surguja, Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Mahasamand, Balod and Kanker.

A series of steps have been taken to ensure co-existence of the people as well as elephants in these areas. The Forest Department carries out regular awareness campaigns in these areas as a part of the efforts to curtail man-elephant conflict. Common people have been asked to keep away from the elephants and corridors have been created to ensure free movement of the elephants. Compensation is provided for losses to life and crops.