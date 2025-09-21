ETV Bharat / state

Reporter, Cameraman Attacked At Chhattisgarh Factory; Journalists Protest Police Inaction

Kawardha: Protesting the alleged inaction of Kabirdham police and misuse of law and order following the attack on a fellow reporter and his cameraman, journalists in the Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh staged a protest on Saturday.

In the demonstration held at the Shaheed Chowk, journalists shouted slogans condemning the police and submitted a memorandum with a five-point demand. They warned of a violent protest if the demands remain unmet.

On Friday night, a reporter of a private news channel and his cameraperson were allegedly assaulted for covering the manufacturing activities at a factory in the Harinchhapra Industrial Area. According to him, workers at the plant attacked them and snatched their mobile phones. However, when the matter was reported, the police registered a case against Yadav instead of the attackers.