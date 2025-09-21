Reporter, Cameraman Attacked At Chhattisgarh Factory; Journalists Protest Police Inaction
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Kawardha: Protesting the alleged inaction of Kabirdham police and misuse of law and order following the attack on a fellow reporter and his cameraman, journalists in the Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh staged a protest on Saturday.
In the demonstration held at the Shaheed Chowk, journalists shouted slogans condemning the police and submitted a memorandum with a five-point demand. They warned of a violent protest if the demands remain unmet.
On Friday night, a reporter of a private news channel and his cameraperson were allegedly assaulted for covering the manufacturing activities at a factory in the Harinchhapra Industrial Area. According to him, workers at the plant attacked them and snatched their mobile phones. However, when the matter was reported, the police registered a case against Yadav instead of the attackers.
DSP Krishna Kumar Chandrakar visited the spot and questioned the factory owner. The CCTV footage has been seized. All parties were brought to the police station, where the reporter alleged that the accused had filed a complaint against him before he could file his complaint. Following this, the police filed a counter-case against both the journalist and the factory operator.
"The journalist has filed a case against the factory owner for assault and theft of his mobile phone. The factory operator has also filed a counter-complaint against the journalist. Both cases will be investigated, and action will be taken against the guilty," Kawardha ASP Pankaj Patel said.
Learning about the incident, the local media fraternity burst into anger and took to the streets demanding that the false complaint by the factory owner be withdrawn and he be booked under serious sections. They also demanded an impartial investigation into the products being manufactured at the factory, which the reporter went to cover.
