Chhattisgarh Excise Constable Exam Row: Candidates Allege Harassment Over Dress Code, Many Denied Entry

Candidates are being screened at the entrance of an exam centre in Raipur during the Excise Constable Recruitment Examination. ( Etv Bharat )

Raipur: The issue of the Excise Constable Recruitment Examination (ABA 25) conducted by Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (CG Vyapam) is gaining momentum. Candidates have alleged that excessive strictness in the name of security arrangements has caused hardship to thousands. At several centres across the state, including Raipur, candidates were asked to remove shoes, belts, and socks under the guise of dress code compliance.

Allegations of Removing Girls’ Dupattas

Female candidates appearing for the examination alleged that even their dupattas and black clothing were removed. Many were barred from appearing in the exam due to disputes over the colour of their clothes. One student exclaimed, "Should we take the exam after removing our clothes?" Such scenes were reportedly common across centres, where students stood pleading outside closed gates.

Ban on Black Clothes, Dupattas and Belts

According to Vyapam’s issued guidelines, black and dark-coloured clothing was prohibited inside examination centres. Additionally, items like belts, shoes, socks, dupattas, jewellery, and electronic gadgets, including mobiles, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices, were banned. While these rules were meant to prevent cheating, their rigid enforcement left many candidates stranded outside. Girls were told to remove their dupattas, and boys their belts and shoes. The lack of clarity in the guidelines also led to arguments between students and invigilators.

Girls Asked to Remove Dupattas, Told to Change Clothes

Several girl students reported being stopped for wearing black clothes and dupattas and were asked to change. Some were made to wait outside and ultimately missed their exam. They alleged discrimination and confusion caused by vague rules.

Disqualified Due to Shirt Colour

One candidate shared that he wore a light blue shirt, but was stopped as it was deemed “dark-coloured” by the exam staff. When he rushed to the market to buy a T-shirt and returned, it was already 10:32 AM—two minutes past the entry deadline of 10:30 AM. He was not allowed inside. Hundreds of similar complaints emerged, with some candidates pleading, “We have worked hard for a year, please let us take the exam,” but to no avail.

Exam Conducted at 900 Centres Across State

The Excise Constable Recruitment Examination was conducted across 33 districts for 200 posts. About 2.7 lakh candidates appeared at 900 centres statewide, including 90 centres in Raipur.