Chhattisgarh: Ex-State Cong Gen Secy Accuses Treasurer of Embezzling Rs 5.89 Cr

Raipur: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, fresh controversy has risen in the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress after its former general secretary Arun Singh Sisodia accused party treasurer Ram Gopal Aggarwal of embezzlement of funds worth Rs 5.89 crore.

Sisodia has written a letter in this regard to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and state president Deepak Baki.

In his letter, Sisodia accused Aggarwal of siphoning off money from party coffers and called for a thorough investigation into the matter. He demanded that Aggarwal should be expelled from the party.

He alleged that Aggarwal had allotted work to Gaziabad-based Tesu Media Lab, which is a company of the son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma without informing the then PCC chief Mohan Markam or the general secretary in-charge.

"Congress workers are extremely disappointed with those who are responsible for the party's defeat. This letter has been written to convert their despair into hope. Step should be taken against these people in order to boost the morale of the workers and to strengthen the party. Demand has been raised to oust all those who are responsible for the defeat," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said he has informed the Congress high command about this irregularity as efforts should be taken to mend the loopholes that have been created in the party.