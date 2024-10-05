Chhattisgarh's Biggest Encounter: Security Forces Sweep Area For Naxalites

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): In a historic confrontation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered on Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll from the encounter to 31. This intense clash between security forces and Naxalites unfolded on Friday, marking one of the highest fatalities in a single operation since the state's establishment 24 years ago.
The ongoing search operation indicates the gravity of the situation, reflecting the persistent challenges faced by security personnel in addressing the Naxalite threat in the area.
The encounter erupted in a forested area between the villages of Nendur and Thulthuli, located on the border of Dantewada and Narayanpur district. A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the confrontation occurred. The intense gunfight lasted several hours, prompting ongoing search operations in the region.
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed that the bodies recovered from the encounter site appear to be that of the members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), specifically from Company No 6, Platoon 16 of the Maoist group. The identities of the deceased are still being verified.
This incident marks the highest number of Naxalite fatalities in a single operation, which comes more than five months after another significant encounter in Kanker district, where 29 Naxalites, including several senior cadres, were killed.
The security forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons at the scene, including an AK-47 rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, a light machine gun (LMG), and a .303 rifle.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security personnel for their effective operation and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating the Naxal threat. He emphasised the importance of the 'double engine' government, referring to the coordinated efforts of the BJP-led state and central administrations.
So far, this year, a total of 188 Maoists have been killed in various encounters in the Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur. The recent encounter highlights the ongoing challenges in combating Naxalite insurgency in the area.