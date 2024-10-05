ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's Biggest Encounter: Security Forces Sweep Area For Naxalites

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): In a historic confrontation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered on Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll from the encounter to 31. This intense clash between security forces and Naxalites unfolded on Friday, marking one of the highest fatalities in a single operation since the state's establishment 24 years ago.

The ongoing search operation indicates the gravity of the situation, reflecting the persistent challenges faced by security personnel in addressing the Naxalite threat in the area.

The encounter erupted in a forested area between the villages of Nendur and Thulthuli, located on the border of Dantewada and Narayanpur district. A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the confrontation occurred. The intense gunfight lasted several hours, prompting ongoing search operations in the region.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed that the bodies recovered from the encounter site appear to be that of the members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), specifically from Company No 6, Platoon 16 of the Maoist group. The identities of the deceased are still being verified.