Chhattisgarh: Encounter Continues In Kanker, Bodies Of Five Naxalites To Be Identified

Kanker SP I K Ellisela said one contingent has returned with the bodies while the other contingent is fighting the Maoists in the Maad Division.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Kanker: The encounter between the security forces and the Maoists in Maad Division is still on while the bodies of the five Naxalites were taken to Chhote Bethiya Police Station by a contingent of the force. From here, the bodies will be brought to the district headquarters where the identification process will begin.

SP I K Ellisela said one contingent has returned with the bodies while the other contingent is fighting the Maoists on the Naxal front in the Maad Division. Top officials are keeping a close eye on the encounter.

The Naxalites, trapped in the ambush by the soldiers, are trying their best to escape from the spot. According to the police, the Naxalites are also trying to mislead the soldiers with cross-firing.

"Several incidents of firing between the security forces and the Naxalites have already taken place. After a search operation, the bodies of five slain Maoists including two females were found. A cache of weapons was also recovered from the spot. Two of our soldiers were injured in the operation and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both are in stable condition," Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

"We have surrounded the Naxalites in the Maad area. Yesterday, there were five encounters between the soldiers and the Maoists. Intermittent firing is still going on. The Naxalites are trying to escape from the area by cross-firing. The soldiers are surrounding them with full alertness. The gunned-down Naxalites are yet to be identified. There is no contact with the soldiers in the front. The bodies of the Maoists will be brought by late evening or night," Ellisela said.

According to top police officials, the joint team of DRG, Cobra Battalion, Bastar Fighters, BSF, and STF went for a search operation in the forest and encountered the Naxalites.

MAAD DIVISIONFIVE NAXALITES GUNNED DOWNKANKER SP IK ELLISELABASTAR IG SUDARRAJ PKANKER ENCOUNTER

