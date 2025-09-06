Chhattisgarh Encounter: Body Of Female Naxalite Recovered In Narayanpur-Dantewada Border

ETV Bharat / state

Bastar/ Gariaband: Security forces and Naxalites exchanged gunfire on Friday along the Narayanpur–Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh after the forces launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the East Bastar division, officials said.

The body of a woman Maoist was recovered from the site. Besides, a .303 rifle, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) launchers and several daily-use items were also seized. Intermittent firing continued for most part of the day between the joint security teams and Maoist cadres, officials confirmed.

Major incidents in Chhattisgarh this year

12 August, 2025: Bijapur Naxal encounter, 2 soldiers injured

6 August, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur encounter

29 July, 2025: One Naxal killed, 3 soldiers injured in Naxal encounter in Sukma

27 July, 2025: Encounter in Basaguda and Gangalur of Bijapur, four Maoists were killed, and many weapons were recovered

18 July, 2025: 6 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur encounter

5 July, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur

7 June, 2025: Five Naxalites killed

6 June, 2025: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar was killed by force in an encounter

5 June 2025: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed