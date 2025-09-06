Chhattisgarh Encounter: Body Of Female Naxalite Recovered In Narayanpur-Dantewada Border

The forces launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the East Bastar division, officials said.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:23 AM IST
Bastar/ Gariaband: Security forces and Naxalites exchanged gunfire on Friday along the Narayanpur–Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh after the forces launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the East Bastar division, officials said.
The body of a woman Maoist was recovered from the site. Besides, a .303 rifle, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) launchers and several daily-use items were also seized. Intermittent firing continued for most part of the day between the joint security teams and Maoist cadres, officials confirmed.
Major incidents in Chhattisgarh this year
12 August, 2025: Bijapur Naxal encounter, 2 soldiers injured
6 August, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur encounter
29 July, 2025: One Naxal killed, 3 soldiers injured in Naxal encounter in Sukma
27 July, 2025: Encounter in Basaguda and Gangalur of Bijapur, four Maoists were killed, and many weapons were recovered
18 July, 2025: 6 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur encounter
5 July, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur
7 June, 2025: Five Naxalites killed
6 June, 2025: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar was killed by force in an encounter
5 June 2025: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed
21 May, 2025: 28 Naxalites, including Naxal commander Basavaraju, were killed
15 May, 2025: Karregutta Force killed 31 Naxalites on the mountain
12 April, 2025: 3 Naxalites killed in an encounter on the Dantewada-Bijapur border
31 March, 2025: Bounty-carrying female Naxalite killed on the Dantewada Bijapur border
29 March, 2025: 17 Naxalites killed in a Sukma Naxalite encounter
20 March, 2025: 30 Maoists killed in Bijapur and Kanker Naxal encounter
9 February, 2025: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter
20-21 January, 2025: Encounter in Gariaband, 16 Naxalites killed by force
19 January, 2025: 14 Naxalites, including Central Committee member Jayaram alias Chalapathi, were killed
16 January, 2025: Encounter in Bijapur district, 18 Maoists killed.
Naxal hideouts destroyed
Security forces have been carrying out operations in the Naxal-affected Gariaband district. On Friday, the security forces recovered a landfill of Naxalites of Dhamtari-Nuapada division, Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakheja said. Besides, the forces also found material for making IEDs by the Naxalites. IEDs made from steel containers, Naxal literature, 57 firecracker bombs, Naxal uniforms and single-shot barrels have been found, he added.
