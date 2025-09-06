ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Body Of Female Naxalite Recovered In Narayanpur-Dantewada Border

The forces launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the East Bastar division, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Enconter: Body Of Female Naxalite Recovered In Narayanpur-Dantewada border
Representational image. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:23 AM IST

2 Min Read

Bastar/ Gariaband: Security forces and Naxalites exchanged gunfire on Friday along the Narayanpur–Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh after the forces launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the East Bastar division, officials said.

The body of a woman Maoist was recovered from the site. Besides, a .303 rifle, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) launchers and several daily-use items were also seized. Intermittent firing continued for most part of the day between the joint security teams and Maoist cadres, officials confirmed.

So far, security personnel have recovered the body of a woman Maoist from the site. Alongside that, a .303 rifle, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) launchers and several daily-use items were seized.

Major incidents in Chhattisgarh this year

12 August, 2025: Bijapur Naxal encounter, 2 soldiers injured

6 August, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur encounter

29 July, 2025: One Naxal killed, 3 soldiers injured in Naxal encounter in Sukma

27 July, 2025: Encounter in Basaguda and Gangalur of Bijapur, four Maoists were killed, and many weapons were recovered

18 July, 2025: 6 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur encounter

5 July, 2025: One Naxal killed in Bijapur

7 June, 2025: Five Naxalites killed

6 June, 2025: Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar was killed by force in an encounter

5 June 2025: Central Committee member Sudhakar alias Gautam killed

21 May, 2025: 28 Naxalites, including Naxal commander Basavaraju, were killed

15 May, 2025: Karregutta Force killed 31 Naxalites on the mountain

12 April, 2025: 3 Naxalites killed in an encounter on the Dantewada-Bijapur border

31 March, 2025: Bounty-carrying female Naxalite killed on the Dantewada Bijapur border

29 March, 2025: 17 Naxalites killed in a Sukma Naxalite encounter

20 March, 2025: 30 Maoists killed in Bijapur and Kanker Naxal encounter

9 February, 2025: 31 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter

20-21 January, 2025: Encounter in Gariaband, 16 Naxalites killed by force

19 January, 2025: 14 Naxalites, including Central Committee member Jayaram alias Chalapathi, were killed

16 January, 2025: Encounter in Bijapur district, 18 Maoists killed.

Naxal hideouts destroyed

Security forces have been carrying out operations in the Naxal-affected Gariaband district. On Friday, the security forces recovered a landfill of Naxalites of Dhamtari-Nuapada division, Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakheja said. Besides, the forces also found material for making IEDs by the Naxalites. IEDs made from steel containers, Naxal literature, 57 firecracker bombs, Naxal uniforms and single-shot barrels have been found, he added.

Read more

  1. DRG Jawan Killed, 3 Injured As IED Planted By Naxalites Explodes In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARAYANPUR DANTEWADA BORDERMAOIST DUMP RECOVERED IN GARIABAND1 WOMAN NAXALITE KILLED IN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.