Double Murder in Raigarh: Bodies of 72-Year-Old Man and His Sister Found at Their Home

A case of murder was registered as the dead bodies of the elderly brother and sister bore injury marks on the heads.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

Raigarh: The bodies of an elderly brother and sister were found in their home in the Kotwali police station area of ​​the city. There are injury marks on the heads of both the bodies. The police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation. The family members say that when they came home, the duo did not open the door even when they shouted from outside loudly.

The relatives immediately alerted the police after getting suspicion. The police reached the spot, broke open the door and entered inside.

Elderly brother and sister: As soon as the police reached the courtyard of the house, a dead body was lying there. The second dead body was in one of the rooms. The deceased was identified as Sitaram Jaiswal aged 72 years. The other deceased person was identified as his sister Annapurna Jaiswal.

Police investigation has revealed that the deceased Annapurna's head was hit with a heavy object. The police have started a probe to find out who committed the murder and where the killers fled after the incident.

No evidence of robbery: After preparing the Panchnama of both bodies, the police sent them for post-mortem. The police say that no signs of robbery have been found at the crime scene. The deceased Sitaram Jaiswal used to work as an electrician earlier. The police officer said that a case of murder had been registered and an investigation had been started. (with PTI inputs)

