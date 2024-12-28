ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: ED Raids Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, Son In Money Laundering Case

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, his son and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state, official sources said.

They said a total of seven premises -- including Lakhma's residence in Raipur and his son Harish Lakhma's premises in Sukma district apart from that of some linked persons -- are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Chhattisgarh Congress alleged the raids were part of a conspiracy by the BJP to harass the opposition party's leaders ahead of the urban body and panchayat polls.

Lakhma, 71, is a six-time MLA from the Konta assembly seat and served as excise minister in the previous Congress government. Harish Lakhma is stated to be a panchayat president in his district.