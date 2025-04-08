Chhattisgarh Girl's Rape And Murder: Congress Accuses Police Of Beating Protesting Relatives

Durg: Politics has intensified over the horrific rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Durg by her own uncle, who later hid the body in the trunk of a car. The Congress has accused the Vishnu Deo Sai government of venting its anger of failure on the girl's family.

The body of the girl, who went missing during the Kanya Bhojan ritual on Ram Navami, was found by the police inside the car on Sunday with the medical examination confirming sexual assault. During subsequent probe, police arrested the girl's uncle, who confessed to have raped and murdered her during police interrogation, police said.

The shocking incident of crime has put the Sai-led BJP government in the dock. The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee accused the police of beating the girl's family for demanding justice.

“What kind of justice is this? What kind of action is this? The police beat up the grieving relatives of the girl who had gone out for a Kanya Bhojan in Durg and was murdered and raped. They did not even spare the innocent little girl and took her to the police station at 2:30 in the night, beat her up and threatened to lay her on the railway tracks. The administration is venting its anger of failure on the innocent woman's family. Instead of firing sticks in the air, the BJP administration should stop encouraging drug abuse and ensure the safety of the general public,” the Chhattisgarh Congress wrote on its official X handle.

Congress MLA from Bhilai Nagar Devendra Yadav said that the government should take strict action and provide justice to the victim's family. Yadav said that the Congress party stands with the victim's family. “We will work to get justice for the girl”.

BJP MLA Rakesh Sen also demanded strictest punishment for the accused. Local BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav has been accused of maintaining silence on the issue.