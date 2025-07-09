ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Durg-Bhilai Submerged Due To Heavy Rains; 32 Rescued

Durg: The ongoing monsoon rains have disrupted normal life in Chhattisgarh's Durg-Bhilai by inundating low lying areas in the district.

It has been raining heavily for four days in Durg due to which water level of many rivers and streams including Shivnath river has increased rapidly.

BJP Office Of Bhilai Submerged

The water level of Mahamara stream has risen to 6 feet, submerging the surrounding areas. Waterlogging has been reported in more than half a dozen areas including the BJP office of Bhilai. The underbridges of Chandra Maurya and Priyadarshini complex located in Supela have been completely submerged due to the heavy rains. Waterlogging has also occurred in places like Kosa Nala Basti, Atal Awas, Police Station of Bhilai.

In view of the acute water-logging, the team of Bhilai Municipal Corporation is now engaged in the work of drainage on a war footing. Efforts are being made to remove water with the help of pumping sets and machines. The administration has appealed to the people to be cautious and take shelter at safer places. A control room has also been activated to keep an eye on the emerging situation.