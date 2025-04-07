ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Drunk Man Ends Life After Beating His Son To Death

The father, Gopeshwar Sahu, was a drug addict, and due to intoxication, there were frequent disputes with his wife.

Chhattisgarh Drunk Man Ends Life After Beating His Son To Death
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhamtari: A six-year-old boy was beaten to death by his alleged drunk addict father in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, police officials said. The incident occurred in the Bodra village of the Arjuni police station area on Sunday evening. It is learned that the accused father also died by suicide after attempting the heinous act.

Soon after the incident, the Arjuni police were pressed into service, collected evidence from the spot, and further investigation is underway. According to Arjuni police, "The father was identified as Gopeshwar Sahu, who used to run a Choice Centre. He was a drug addict, and due to intoxication, there were frequent disputes with his wife regarding drugs and money."

Manishanker Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhamtari, said, "On Sunday evening, Gopeshwar Sahu, in a fit of rage, attacked his six-year-old son and beat him to death. After killing his son, the accused also died by suicide."

Suicide Is No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation, and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline – 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number – 04424640050 (available 24/7); JeevanAastha Helpline – 18002333330.

Read More

  1. Father Kills Four Children Before Ending His Own Life In UP's Shahjahanpur
  2. Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide

Dhamtari: A six-year-old boy was beaten to death by his alleged drunk addict father in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, police officials said. The incident occurred in the Bodra village of the Arjuni police station area on Sunday evening. It is learned that the accused father also died by suicide after attempting the heinous act.

Soon after the incident, the Arjuni police were pressed into service, collected evidence from the spot, and further investigation is underway. According to Arjuni police, "The father was identified as Gopeshwar Sahu, who used to run a Choice Centre. He was a drug addict, and due to intoxication, there were frequent disputes with his wife regarding drugs and money."

Manishanker Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhamtari, said, "On Sunday evening, Gopeshwar Sahu, in a fit of rage, attacked his six-year-old son and beat him to death. After killing his son, the accused also died by suicide."

Suicide Is No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation, and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline – 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number – 04424640050 (available 24/7); JeevanAastha Helpline – 18002333330.

Read More

  1. Father Kills Four Children Before Ending His Own Life In UP's Shahjahanpur
  2. Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARJUNI POLICE STATION AREAVILLAGE BODRADHAMTARI MAN KILLS SONCHHATTISGARH MAN KILLS SON

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.