Chhattisgarh Drunk Man Ends Life After Beating His Son To Death

Dhamtari: A six-year-old boy was beaten to death by his alleged drunk addict father in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Sunday, police officials said. The incident occurred in the Bodra village of the Arjuni police station area on Sunday evening. It is learned that the accused father also died by suicide after attempting the heinous act.

Soon after the incident, the Arjuni police were pressed into service, collected evidence from the spot, and further investigation is underway. According to Arjuni police, "The father was identified as Gopeshwar Sahu, who used to run a Choice Centre. He was a drug addict, and due to intoxication, there were frequent disputes with his wife regarding drugs and money."

Manishanker Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhamtari, said, "On Sunday evening, Gopeshwar Sahu, in a fit of rage, attacked his six-year-old son and beat him to death. After killing his son, the accused also died by suicide."