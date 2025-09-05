ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Tech University Officer Drowns After Stopping To Pick Lotus Flowers At A Pond

Chandrakar (36) was accompanied by the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the hospital when he drowned while trying to pluck blooming lotus flowers.

Chhattisgarh Tech University Officer Drowns After Stopping To Pick Lotus Flowers At A Pond
Chhattisgarh Tech University Officer Drowns After Stopping To Pick Lotus Flowers At A Pond (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhilai/Durg: In a tragic incident, a senior official at Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU), Bhilai, drowned in a pond on Thursday. The incident took place in Patora village, within the Utai Police Station area, where the deceased Bhaskar Chandrakar had gone to inspect a construction site.

Chandrakar (36), who was Deputy Registrar at the university, was accompanied by the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the hospital when he drowned while trying to pluck blooming lotus flowers. “After completing their work, the two noticed blooming lotus flowers in a nearby pond. Chandrakar, an avid swimmer, got out of his car to pluck the flowers, assuring the CFO that he would easily return after collecting them,” according to police.

However, while wading through the pond, Chandrakar’s foot became entangled in the lotus stems and roots, preventing him from escaping. “When some locals witnessed Chandrakar struggling, they quickly jumped into the pond and pulled him out. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to Sector-9 hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

CSVTU Registrar Ankit Arora confirmed the tragic incident and expressed shock over the incident. He also offered condolences to Chandrakar’s family and colleagues. “It is with great sadness that we report the untimely death of Bhaskar Chandrakar, who was an invaluable member of CSVTU,” Arora said.

A resident of Raipur, Chandrakar had been working in Bhilai on deputation for the past four years. His permanent posting was at the Government Engineering College, Jagdalpur. The academic community is in mourning over his sudden and tragic loss.

