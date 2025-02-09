Chhattisgarh: DNA Test Identifies Biological Mothers; Babies Swapped During Birth Returned To Original Families

Durg: The case of baby swapping in the Maternity and Child ward of Durg District Hospital in Chhattisgarh was resolved on Saturday following a DNA test. The children of both Sadhna and Shabana were returned to the appropriate families.

The incident occurred due to the negligence of the staff ward on January 23 and the swap was discovered eight days later, on January 31.

A DNA test was conducted on February 6 upon the instructions of the Durg District Collector and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The sealed envelope containing the DNA report was opened on Saturday confirming the child swapping.

Consequently, Sadhna and Shabana were reunited with their biological children. Both families expressed their joy at being reunited with their rightful child. The child who had been with Shabana was returned to Sadhna, and the child who had been with Sadhna was returned to Shabana.

Mohammad Ashraf Qureshi, Shabana's brother-in-law, said, "The child that was with Sadhna was ours. We have our blood. We gave their child to them. We thank the media, the collector, and the district administration. Such fraud should not happen to anyone again."

Shailendra Singh, Sadhna's husband, stated, "At the time when the delivery took place, the different child was handed over to us. This child was with us for ten days. We only discovered the mix-up on the tenth day. Negligence has been committed by the hospital management."

Rani Singh, Sadhna's relative expressed relief, saying, "I am happy because the child is with us. The decision has been made through a DNA test. We are very happy. Action should be taken against those who were negligent."

Due to the seriousness of the situation, the DNA test process was stepped up, and in just two days, the report was presented in a sealed envelope. The biological parents of the children were identified, and both families were subsequently reunited with their newborns.

Hemant Sahu, Civil Surgeon of Durg District Hospital, said, "We have confirmed the identities of the biological parents. After this, both families have been reunited with their babies."

M. Bhargava, the Nodal Officer for Durg, stated, "Regarding the negligence of the hospital staff, a committee will be formed to investigate and ensure strict action is taken against those responsible."

Also, the district administration has established an investigation committee to look into this case. The timeline for the investigation report and subsequent actions against the accused remains to be determined.