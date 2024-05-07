Chhattisgarh: Divisional Forest Office Sealed in 2021 Fatal Accident Case

Jagdalpur: In an unusual sequence of events, authorities sealed the DFO office in Jagdalpur area of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on court orders for failing to pay compensation the family of a man mowed down by the Forest Department vehicle in 2021.

After the orders of the Bastar District Sessions Court, a team of officials reached the DFO office in Jagdalpur and sealed the office. Nitin Jain, Advocate of the aggrieved party said that apart from the DFO office, the amount is to be recovered from the Collectorate office as well. “It is possible that attachment action will be taken in the Collectorate office as well," he said.

The attachment of the DFO office is linked to the death of a youth in a road accident in 2021. Lawyer Nitin Jain said that a young man Kamal Kashyap, a resident of of Sonarpal died in the year 2021 on National Highway 30 after being mowed down by a forest department vehicle. Kamal's wife Saroj filed a case in the District Sessions Court demanding compensation from the Chhattisgarh Government and the Forest Department.

The Third Additional Claims Tribunal Jagdalpur Judge approached by the applicant issued an order to pay an amount of Rs 1,82,16,345 tof the applicant as compensation. Even after the order issued in February 2021, when the payment was not received, the lawyer of the aggrieved party filed an application for recovery of the amount. On 6 May 2023, the attachment action started for recovery of the amount in favor of the aggrieved party.

Bastar DFO Uttam Gupta said that the Forest Department has sought time from the department to appeal in the High Court regarding compliance with the order of the Court. Gupta said that due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Election Model Code of Conduct, the amount is not being released by the government. “Time was sought from the court in this regard. The court had given time till May 9. Despite this, the sealing action has been taken. A decision will be taken after talking to the lawyers in this regard,” he added.