ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh DGP Set to Retire on Monday Given 6-Month Extension

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The tenure of Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, who was set to retire on Monday, has been extended by six months, an official said.

Juneja, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, will now superannuate on February 3 next year, the official said. The extension was granted by the Chhattisgarh government under provisions of All India Service (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules in public interest after approval from the Union government, he added.