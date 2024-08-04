ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh DGP Set to Retire on Monday Given 6-Month Extension

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, was granted an extension for six months by the Chhattisgarh government under the provisions of All India Service (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules after approval from the Union government, an official said.

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja
Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja (ETV Bharat)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The tenure of Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, who was set to retire on Monday, has been extended by six months, an official said.

Juneja, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, will now superannuate on February 3 next year, the official said. The extension was granted by the Chhattisgarh government under provisions of All India Service (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules in public interest after approval from the Union government, he added.

Juneja was appointed as an acting DGP of the state on November 11, 2021, and was made full-time DGP on August 5, 2022.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The tenure of Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, who was set to retire on Monday, has been extended by six months, an official said.

Juneja, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, will now superannuate on February 3 next year, the official said. The extension was granted by the Chhattisgarh government under provisions of All India Service (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules in public interest after approval from the Union government, he added.

Juneja was appointed as an acting DGP of the state on November 11, 2021, and was made full-time DGP on August 5, 2022.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHDGPEXTENSIONCHHATTISGARH DGP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.