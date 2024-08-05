ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM's Nephew Drowns In Rani Dahra Waterfall, Body Found After 16-Hr Rescue Op

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao's nephew, drowned in Rani Dahra waterfall in Kabirdham district, where he had gone for a outing with his friends. His body was recovered after a 16-hour rescue operation on Monday.

Tushar Sahu (21) had gone to Rani Dahra Waterfall with his six friends to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday. They had gone for a bath and Tushar fell into deep water. After bathing, all his friends came out of water one by one but they could not find Tushar. When Tushar did not come out even after a long time, everyone started looking for him. After which, police were informed and a search operation was launched.

However, divers failed to find him till late at night. Finally, on Monday morning, an SDRF team reached Rani Dahra from Raipur in two helicopters and during the rescue operation, Tushar's body was found stuck under a rock and was fished out.

Bodla police station in-charge Nitin Tiwari said that the body was taken out of water and post-mortem was conducted in Bodla after which, it was sent to Bemetara, where his last rites will be performed.