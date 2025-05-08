Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Miffed Over Media 'Misinformation' On Anti-Maoist Operation

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also handles home ministry portfolio, expressed his displeasure over the 'misinformation' spread in the media on the ongoing anti-Maoist operation along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Sharma's point of objection was media reports which mentioned Chhattisgarh police took part in the anti-Maoist operation which has been going on in Bijapur along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

"I completely deny that any anti-Maoist crackdown named Operation Sankalp is being run by the Chhattisgarh Police or the joint team. Again, the media carried reports saying bodies of 22 Naxalites were recovered. This is also a false information and misleading," Sharma said.

According to him, the operation is being run on the hill of Karregutta and is spearheaded by only the soldiers. "Full information will be given after the completion of the crackdown. No operation named Sankalp is being run. If you get this information from any source, do not believe it," he added.

He further said media persons should wait for the confirmed information from the security forces formally after the anti-Naxal crackdown is over. "Apart from the mentioned operation, anti-Maoist crackdowns are going on in other parts of Chhattisgarh. These are being conducted jointly by our various security forces including STF, DRG, Bastar Fighter, CRPF and Cobra Battalion soldiers," he said.