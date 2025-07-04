Exclusive Interview | Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao On State's Silver Jyubliee Year Of Statehood

Raipur: As Chhattisgarh state celebrates its silver jubilee year, ETV Bharat’s Bhupendra Dubey interviewed Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao about the state’s 25 years of journey and its progress.

Arun Sao said that the BJP-led government has given the state a unique model of development. “This model is now working to take Chhattisgarh on a new path of development. A clear difference in development will be seen."

He said that it is a memorable coincidence that the BJP-led government is celebrating the silver jubilee. “We have fulfilled what we promised during elections and are committed to fulfilling the promises we are making while in government."

Deputy CM said, "We had promised that after our government was formed, our first task would be to build 18 lakh houses. We are completing that work. 14 lakh houses are currently under construction, and construction of the remaining four lakh houses will also start soon.”

He stated that about 70 lakh mothers and sisters are receiving the benefits of Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

When asked about the state’s new Industrial Policy, Arun Sao said that the policy focuses on increasing employment rather than only aiming for investments.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: How is your government working towards development in Naxal-affected Bastar?

Arun Sao: The development of Bastar is our priority, and we are working towards it. Be it the level of education in Bastar or road and other schemes, we have started working on them. More than 300 schools were without teachers, and we have begun addressing that. Apart from this, we are working on providing roads, electricity, and water in all areas of Bastar. We are working on a comprehensive plan for the development of Bastar. Our government is working with the ability and energy of a 25-year-old youth. We are working in a direction that will create a developed Chhattisgarh.

Question: The BJP-led Union government has set a target for Naxal eradication for March 31, 2026, but your government has not given any such deadlines for its other schemes?"

Arun Sao: Development is a continuous process, a mission, a campaign. It keeps going on. Our goal is to develop Chhattisgarh. We commit to our promises, and we are working. The condition of cities was bad during the Congress government. Now our government is in most of the municipal corporations, and good work is being done.

Question: Is water still being supplied through tankers in Raipur?

Arun Sao: Work is going on to resolve existing problems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide tap water to every household. Congress had stopped that entire program for three years. We have fixed it with a timeline and are working rapidly in that direction. We are continuously working to improve the condition of drinking water in cities. Water conservation is a big challenge which everyone needs to work on together. The groundwater level is reducing, and there is a need to work in that direction as well. Saving rainwater is a critical need.

Question: What do you think about the justice system in Chhattisgarh?

Arun Sao: It is a fact that the number of pending cases is also high. As far as the government's work and assistance are concerned, we are continuously making appointments in the courts. We are increasing the number of judges, be it in civil courts or the High Court. We are also working towards the rapid development of infrastructure in courts.