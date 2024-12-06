ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Deadly SUV Crash Kills Three In Surajpur

Surajpur: A tragic road accident claimed at least three lives and injured two others here in Chhattisgarh after a tyre of an SUV burst on National Highway (NH 43) near Chandrapur village. The incident took place late Thursday night when the victims were travelling from Manendragarh to Ambikapur after attending a wedding.

The SUV was allegedly overspeeding when its tyre burst, resulting in the vehicle turning turtle, said police. The accident killed three; among the deceased are Anand Chaudhary (28) from Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Rita Chaudhary (46) from Ambikapur, and Pushpa Manjhi (40) from Korba.

The injured are identified as 38-year-old Ajay Nath Chaudhary and his 10-year-old son Aniket, whose condition is said to be critical and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Surajpur. They were later referred to the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur for advanced treatment.