Chhattisgarh Custodial Death: ASP Kawardha Suspended, Compensation Announced For Kin

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): ASP Kawardha, Vikas Kumar, has been suspended on charges of negligence after Prashant Sahu, arrested in connection with violence following death of a local, died in police custody on Wednesday. Also, a compensation amounting to Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the victim's family.

Sahu was among the 69 accused who were arrested after violence broke out and a house was also set on fire in Lohardih. His death sparked a political furore as Congress made several serious allegations against the BJP government and Sahu's brother alleged that he died due to police torture.

At around 10 pm, Sahu's post-mortem was done in Kawardha District Hospital in the presence of Magistrate Subodh Mishra and his family members. After which, the body was sent to his native village in Lohardih.

On information, deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reached Kawardha late in the evening and talked to the family and villagers. Later, he held a meeting with the IG, DG and jail superintendent.

Sharma said that IPS Vikas Kumar was negligent and has been suspended. Also, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the deceased family, he added.

The deputy CM further said that custodial death is a matter of investigation. Rajnandgaon IG Deepak Jha and DG were sent to investigate the matter, he added.

The doctors said that the X-ray of Sahu's hand was found to be normal and after autopsy, the viscera has been sent for forensic test. As per the jail records, there were injury marks on the five accused when they entered the jail, he added.