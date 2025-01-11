ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: CRPF Trooper Injured In Naxal-Planted IED In Bijapur

The Bastar division has witnessed frequent IED blasts in recent days amid an offensive by the security forces against Naxalites.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured in an IED blast planted by Naxalites here in the Bastar division of Chattisgarh on Saturday. The injured soldier has been shifted to Bijapur District Hospital.

According to the Bijapur police, the IED blast took place in the Mahadev Ghat area when a team of CRPF's 196th battalion was on an area domination operation on Saturday morning. “During a patrol, the CRPF jawan stepped on a pressure-activated IED, triggering the explosion and leaving him injured,” a police spokesperson said. The identity of the injured trooper was not immediately known.

Frequent IED Blasts In Bastar

Friday: In Narayanpur, two separate IED blasts claimed the life of a civilian and left three others injured.

Also on Friday, security forces in Sukma discovered a 10-kg IED between Konta and Golapalli near Belpochcha during a demining operation. The explosive was safely defused on-site.

Thursday: In Bijapur’s Awapalli, police and Central Reserve Police Force teams recovered two IEDs during a road-opening operation near Murdanda. Both IEDs, concealed in beer bottles, were safely neutralised.

Monday: Bijapur witnessed the first major IED blast of the year, which claimed nine lives. Eight personnel from Dantewada’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters lost their lives, along with the driver of their vehicle.

The security forces have launched a massive offensive against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Union Home Minister, during his recent visit to the state, claimed that Naxalism will be wiped out from Chhattisgarh by March, 2026.

TAGGED:

BIJAPUR BLASTIED BLAST IN BIJAPURBIJAPUR CRPF JAWAN INJUREDCHHATTISGARH IED BLAST

