Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Injured In 'Accidental Firing' While Colleague Was Cleaning Gun At Camp

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): A CRPF jawan was injured in accidental firing while his colleague was cleaning his machine gun beside him in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday.
The sudden sound of gunshot sparked a commotion in the CRPF camp of Birnasilli. The jawans, who were present in the camp at that time, rushed to the spot and found a soldier lying on the floor in an injured condition.
The injured soldier, Havildar Shyambir, suffered a bullet injury in his hand. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.
Anjaneya Varshney, SP, Dhamtari said that a jawan posted in the camp was cleaning his Light Weight Machine (LMG) gun when accidentally a bullet went off and pierced the hand of another soldier who was sitting beside him. The injured jawan has been referred to Raipur for specialised treatment.
"An incident of accidental firing occurred in the Birnasilli camp while one jawan was cleaning his LMG gun during routine activity. Havildar Shyambir, has been shot in the hand and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur. He has been put under the close supervision of doctors. CRPF will now set up a court of inquiry to investigate into the entire incident," Varshney said.
CRPF will launch an investigation to probe into how and under what circumstances the bullet got fired from the jawan's gun, he added.
