Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Injured In 'Accidental Firing' While Colleague Was Cleaning Gun At Camp

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): A CRPF jawan was injured in accidental firing while his colleague was cleaning his machine gun beside him in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday.

The sudden sound of gunshot sparked a commotion in the CRPF camp of Birnasilli. The jawans, who were present in the camp at that time, rushed to the spot and found a soldier lying on the floor in an injured condition.

The injured soldier, Havildar Shyambir, suffered a bullet injury in his hand. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Anjaneya Varshney, SP, Dhamtari said that a jawan posted in the camp was cleaning his Light Weight Machine (LMG) gun when accidentally a bullet went off and pierced the hand of another soldier who was sitting beside him. The injured jawan has been referred to Raipur for specialised treatment.