ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Injured In 'Accidental Firing' While Colleague Was Cleaning Gun At Camp

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

SP, Dhamtari, Anjaneya Varshney, said that CRPF will probe into the incident to ascertain as to how and under what circumstances the bullet went off, causing injury to another jawan. The injured CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment in Raipur hospital.

Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Injured In 'Accidental Firing' While Colleague Was Cleaning Gun At Camp
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): A CRPF jawan was injured in accidental firing while his colleague was cleaning his machine gun beside him in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday.

The sudden sound of gunshot sparked a commotion in the CRPF camp of Birnasilli. The jawans, who were present in the camp at that time, rushed to the spot and found a soldier lying on the floor in an injured condition.

The injured soldier, Havildar Shyambir, suffered a bullet injury in his hand. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Anjaneya Varshney, SP, Dhamtari said that a jawan posted in the camp was cleaning his Light Weight Machine (LMG) gun when accidentally a bullet went off and pierced the hand of another soldier who was sitting beside him. The injured jawan has been referred to Raipur for specialised treatment.

"An incident of accidental firing occurred in the Birnasilli camp while one jawan was cleaning his LMG gun during routine activity. Havildar Shyambir, has been shot in the hand and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur. He has been put under the close supervision of doctors. CRPF will now set up a court of inquiry to investigate into the entire incident," Varshney said.

CRPF will launch an investigation to probe into how and under what circumstances the bullet got fired from the jawan's gun, he added.

Read more

Soldier Dead, Another Injured in 'Accidental Firing' in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): A CRPF jawan was injured in accidental firing while his colleague was cleaning his machine gun beside him in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday.

The sudden sound of gunshot sparked a commotion in the CRPF camp of Birnasilli. The jawans, who were present in the camp at that time, rushed to the spot and found a soldier lying on the floor in an injured condition.

The injured soldier, Havildar Shyambir, suffered a bullet injury in his hand. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Anjaneya Varshney, SP, Dhamtari said that a jawan posted in the camp was cleaning his Light Weight Machine (LMG) gun when accidentally a bullet went off and pierced the hand of another soldier who was sitting beside him. The injured jawan has been referred to Raipur for specialised treatment.

"An incident of accidental firing occurred in the Birnasilli camp while one jawan was cleaning his LMG gun during routine activity. Havildar Shyambir, has been shot in the hand and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur. He has been put under the close supervision of doctors. CRPF will now set up a court of inquiry to investigate into the entire incident," Varshney said.

CRPF will launch an investigation to probe into how and under what circumstances the bullet got fired from the jawan's gun, he added.

Read more

Soldier Dead, Another Injured in 'Accidental Firing' in Chhattisgarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTAL FIRINGCOLLEAGUE WAS CLEANING GUN AT CAMPCRPF JAWANJAWAN INJURED IN ACCIDENTAL FIRING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.