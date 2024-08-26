ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: CRPF Head Constable Shoots Self Dead With Service Revolver Inside Barrack In Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in a barrack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Monday.

Deceased, Vipin Chandra of 195 Battalion, was posted as in CRPF's Barsoor camp in Dantewada. According to police, at around 10:30 am, Vipin went to his barrack, where he allegedly shot himself and sustained a bullet injury on his neck. On hearing the sound of firing, Vipin's colleagues rushed to his side and took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased hailed from Uttarakhand and his family has been informed about his death. The reason as to why he took the drastic step is yet to be ascertained. The CRPF has informed his family about the incident while police have registered a case of suicide.

''We got information that a soldier has shot himself inside the barrack of a camp in Barsoor in Dantewada. The other soldiers took him to Dantewada District Hospital and doctors declared him brought dead. We are trying to find out what could be the reason that drove him to take such a step," An officer of CRPF said.