Two Kerala Nuns Granted Bail in Human Trafficking-Conversion Case

The NIA Court in Bilaspur on Saturday granted bail to two Kerala nuns who were arrested for charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

An act being staged as part of a protest against the arrest of two Kerala nuns on allegations of forcible conversion and trafficking in Chhattisgarh, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.
An act being staged as part of a protest against the arrest of two Kerala nuns on allegations of forcible conversion and trafficking in Chhattisgarh, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 2, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

Updated : August 2, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

Bilaspur: The NIA Court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday granted bail to three persons, including two nuns from Kerala, arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, lawyers said. Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA court) Sirajuddin Qureshi had reserved the order on their bail pleas after a hearing on Friday.

The court has granted conditional bail to the trio, defence lawyer Amrito Das said. Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested at the Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them, a railway police official had said.

The case sparked widespread outrage, particularly in Kerala, where the arrests triggered a rare show of unity between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF. Both political fronts sent delegations to Chhattisgarh, with leaders frequently visiting the nuns in jail and staging protest marches across the state.

The brother of Sister Preeti expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the family during the crisis. Congress MLA Roji M. John, who has been in Bilaspur, described the bail as a moment everyone had been waiting for. Jose K. Mani, MP, said the priority now was for the investigation officer to drop all charges against the nuns.

Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA VD Satheesan expressed his happiness over the nuns being granted bail. He said, "We are happy to hear that they got bail. The sad thing is that they were imprisoned for the last 9 days. They have not committed any offence, but they were imprisoned. This has been happening in the BJP-ruled states for so many years, with 834 incidents reported in the last 365 days"

CHHATTISGARH TWO NUNS FROM KERALA KERALA NUNS GRANTED BAIL NIA COURT

